U of Kansas system to open $90M clinic, ASC

Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System is opening a $90 million clinic and ASC in Olathe, Kan., according to a June 11 report from the Kansas City Business Journal.

The facility will house 10 operating rooms and services including lab, radiology, rehabilitation, urology, plastic surgery and orthopedics.

Its clinic offerings and lab, imaging and rehab services will be open to patients June 18, with four operating rooms opening for surgeries in early 2025. All 10 rooms are expected to be operational at the end of 2025.

The site is expected to employ hundreds of employees and staff members and treat 400 patients daily, according to the report.

Originally, the project was expected to cost $60 million, but the system decided to grow its footprint from 60,000 to 68,500 square feet, increasing the cost.