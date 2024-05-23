UVM Medical Center proposes $129M outpatient surgery center

The University of Vermont Medical Center is seeking approval to build a $129 million outpatient surgery center in South Burlington, Vt., according to a May 22 report by NBC 5.

The proposed 84,000-square-foot facility would ease the burden on the operating rooms at the UVM Medical Center's locations in Colchester and Burlington, Vt.

The new facility would help UVM Medical Center reduce its backlog of current cases and help the state be better prepared to take care of the region's aging population.

Some residents in the state have questioned if the new facility is necessary and whether a new surgery center would negatively impact surgeries performed and staffing at existing hospitals.

If the certificate of need is granted, the facility could open as soon as 2026, the report said.