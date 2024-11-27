Colorado Springs Cardiology breaks ground on ASC

Colorado Springs (Colo.) Cardiology broke ground on a medical office building and ASC, according to a Nov. 26 report by The Gazette.

The 35,000-square-foot ASC will provide vascular and cardiology services, including the first standalone cardiac catheterization lab in the area.

Heart and Vascular Partners, which became the operating partner of Colorado Springs Cardiology, is helping finance the project.

The medical office building is expected to open in November 2025.

The cost of the project was not disclosed.