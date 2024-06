Bergenfield, N.J.-based Dello Russo Laser Vision is opening an eye surgery center in New Rochelle, N.Y., Westfair Business Journal reported May 29.

The 3,000-square-foot facility will be leased by the ophthalmology practice, which specializes in LASIK eye surgery, according to the publication. It will be the group's eighth location.

Dello Russo Laser Vision has seven practices across Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.