North Carolina system breaks ground 72K-square-foot ASC

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist broke ground on a $78 million ASC in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Cloverdale Outpatient Surgery Center will offer services including general surgery, otolaryngology, orthopaedic, urology and plastic surgery, according to a Jan. 18 news release from Atrium Health.

The planned 72,000-square-foot facility will house eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms, one simulation operating room and one robotic surgery training room.

The center will be built across from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is projected to open in mid-2025, the report said.