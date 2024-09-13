Dignity Health to open ASC, medical office building

A Dignity Health medical office building and ASC in Folsom, Calif., that was first announced in 2020 has found a developer for the project, according to a Sept. 12 report from ABC affiliate KXTV.

Denver-based healthcare real estate company NexCore will develop the facility, which is slated to start construction spring 2025 and open in 2027.

In addition to the ASC, the facility will house lab, telehealth and home monitoring services. Dignity Health currently operates 41 hospitals and more than 400 care centers in California, Nevada and Arizona.





