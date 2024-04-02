$21M ASC opens in Tennessee

A $21 million ASC, TriStar Summit Surgery Center, has opened in Lebanon, Tenn., according to a March 30 report from The Lebanon Democrat.

The 15,000-square-foot facility features two surgical suites and one procedure room, with opportunities for future growth.

TriStar Summit Medical Center's freestanding emergency room in the county saw 21,000 patients in 2023, and the new ASC is expected to provide even more care opportunities for community members.

By offering care opportunities closer to home, fewer area patients will have to commute into larger cities like Nashville, according to the report.