Alabama medical center rebrands, adds ASC

Foley, Ala.-based South Baldwin Regional Medical Center is rebranding, changing its name to Baldwin Health.

The system is also opening a 185,000-square-foot addition to its hospital campus that will include an ASC, space to care for double the number of high-acuity patients in intensive care, a women's and children's unit, and additional inpatient beds.

Baldwin Health operates more than 25 locations and employs over 70 physicians in the area, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

The new ASC will begin welcoming patients during the last week of October.