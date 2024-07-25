New Florida multi-specialty center opens

A multi-specialty medical facility opened in North Port, Fla., according to a July 24 Fox4 report.

ShortPoint Medical opened their new office and specialty space in the Cocoplum Village Shops. The center will specialize in gastroenterology, cardio-vascular health and women's health.

City officials told Fox4 that the need for maternity care, specifically, is increasing in their community.

"We have 18,000 school-aged children, and about 5,000 to 6,000 of those are under the age of five," said North Port Economic Development Director Vinnie Mascarenhas. "We are really screaming for that early side of life as far as birthing a young child, caring for a young child, early learning development, across that spectrum."