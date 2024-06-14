Mount Sinai nears completion on $13M New York City ASC

The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai Health System is nearing completion on a $13 million ASC in New York City, according to a June 7 report from The Village Sun.

The ASC is owned by a group of physicians and healthcare entities affiliated with New York City-based Mount Sinai. The new facility will total 16,672 square feet.

The facility will have two operating rooms, four recovery rooms and support space to accommodate surgeries performed by both ophthalmologists and otolaryngologists.

All outpatients will be referred to the ASC from Mount Sinai facilities, including Beth Israel Hospital, according to the report.

Owners of the facility include 34 individual physicians who each hold a small percentage of ownership amounting to nearly 54 percent, along with executives at Merritt Healthcare and Mount Sinai’s Ambulatory Ventures.