UCSF set to open largest ASC in the Bay Area

UCSFs new Bayfront Medical Center is ready to open the doors to its latest facility.

The 181,000-square-foot, $226 million Bayfront Medical Building will open Aug. 27. More than 130 physicians will work in the facility, providing adult urgent care, primary care, outpatient surgery and a variety of specialty care services. The center, which took three years to complete, will also be the largest ASC in the area, according to the news release.

Four of the outpatient surgery rooms at Bayfront Medical will be dedicated to ophthalmologic surgery and care, integrating with the neighboring eye care practice. The new facility will expand the health system's services to include a projected 131,000 patient visits each year, according to the release.

"The Bayfront facility is all about expanding access to the world-class care that UCSF Health is known for, and making that care as convenient and comfortable as possible," said Suresh Gunasekaran, president and CEO of UCSF Health. "This is more than a building, but a delivery on our promise to the community that leading-edge, compassionate care should be available to anyone who needs it."