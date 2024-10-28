Holland Hospital, Michigan orthopedic practice open ASC

Holland (Mich.) Hospital and Holland-based Shoreline Orthopaedics are partnering to open the Orthopedic Center & Surgery Center at Westpark on Oct. 29.

The new 40,000-square-foot facility will offer diagnosis, medical treatment, surgery and physical therapy on site.

The 19,000-square-foot ASC will house two operating rooms, expandable to four, two procedure rooms, and 16 post-anesthesia and recovery stations. It will also be equipped with a Mako robot for joint-replacement procedures.

It will also house a 15,000-square-foot orthopedic clinic, Shoreline's third in the region. The space also features Shoreline Orthopaedics' motion analysis technology, Dari Motion, which will be available in 2025.