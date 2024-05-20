NYU Langone opens ASC in NYC

NYU Langone Health opened a new outpatient facility near Penn Station in New York City.

NYU Langone Medical Associates—Penn District is an 18,000-square-foot practice housing 15 physicians across specialties including internal medicine and family medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, spine surgery, sports medicine and urology, according to a May 20 news release from the New York City-based health system. The location also has 25 exam rooms, three procedure rooms and imaging services.

Andrew Brotman, MD, NYU Lagone's executive vice president, vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy and chief clinical officer, said the new location will make care more accessible to patients on the west side of the city, including commuters on the Long Island Rail Road or New Jersey Transit.