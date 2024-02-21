The Iowa Clinic to open ASC

The Iowa Clinic is set to open a new outpatient campus in Waukee, Iowa.

The Iowa Clinic's South Waukee campus will offer services including primary care, urgent care, physical therapy and house an ASC, according to a Feb. 19 news release from the health system. The ASC will offer gastroenterology, ENT, orthopedics and other specialty surgical services, and will house a catheterization laboratory.

The West Des Moines-based health system said in the release it plans to onboard additional providers to better serve its patients after the facility opens Feb. 26.