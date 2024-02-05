New ASC to be built in Indiana

A 10,500-square-foot ASC will be built in Munster, Ind., Valpo.Life reported Feb. 3.
A 10,500-square-foot ASC will be built in Munster, Ind., Valpo.Life reported Feb. 3.
Plum Creek Surgery Center will be located in the Lake Business Center.
The ASC is expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.
