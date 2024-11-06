Emory Healthcare opens ASC

Claire Wallace  

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has opened an outpatient and imaging facility in Dunwoody, Ga. 

The new facility offers specialists in primary care, family medicine, orthopedics, spine and cardiology, as well as physical therapy, imaging, a medical laboratory and an ASC, according to a Nov. 4 press release. 

The 60,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building contains 86 clinical rooms, a large physical therapy suite, a medical laboratory and X-ray imaging. The ASC houses three operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

The new space will allow for approximately 350,000 patients to be seen per year.

