Bolivia, N.C.-based Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is constructing a new ASC in Leland, The Brunswick Beacon reported Aug. 29.

The over 14,000-square-foot center is set to open in spring 2026 and will be a center for non-emergency surgeries.

The facility will include two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and robotics for minimally invasive procedures, according to the report. There will also be specialty services for urology, orthopedic and ophthalmology.