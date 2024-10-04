Illinois system seeks approval for $50M ASC

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is seeking approval for a $50 million expansion at its O'Fallon, Ill.-based medical campus, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Belleville News-Democrat.

Administrators are seeking state and local approval to build an ASC and a medical office building.

A new 70,000-square-foot medical office building, which includes a 20,000-square-foot ASC, will be three floors.

If the expansion is approved, construction could start in spring 2025, and the facility could welcome patients in 2026.

Operating rooms at St. Elizabeth's were being used last year at 120.85% of their capacity, according to the report. The expansion hopes to alleviate pressures on the hospital.

Specialties including general surgery, urology, neurosurgery, otolaryngology, gynecology, gastrointestinal, orthopedics, podiatry and pediatric physician groups are seeking new space on the campus.

The ASC will feature four operating rooms and two procedure rooms.