AdventHealth opens 20K-square-foot Florida ASC

Altamonte Springs, Fla.- based AdventHealth has opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla., according to an April 13 report from the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The ASC is located on the third floor of a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building that cost the system $45.7 million to construct. It is home to cardiac care, general surgery, orthopedics, women’s care, imaging, ENT, plastic surgery and more.

Construction on the facility began in February 2023 and is part of a partnership with Cardiology Physician’s Group and North Florida Surgeons.

The second floor will house a 20,000-square-foot cardiology clinic run by the Cardiology Physicians Group.