AdventHealth opens 20K-square-foot Florida ASC

Claire Wallace -  

Altamonte Springs, Fla.- based AdventHealth has opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla., according to an April 13 report from the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The ASC is located on the third floor of a three-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building that cost the system $45.7 million to construct. It is home to cardiac care, general surgery, orthopedics, women’s care, imaging, ENT, plastic surgery and more.

Construction on the facility began in February 2023 and is part of a partnership with Cardiology Physician’s Group and North Florida Surgeons. 

The second floor will house a 20,000-square-foot cardiology clinic run by the Cardiology Physicians Group. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast