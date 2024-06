Austin (Texas) Regional Clinic plans to replace a building on its campus with a new, two-story medical office building.

The 63,000-square-foot building will also include ARC's first ASC, according to a June news release from project developer the Lawrence Group.

The medical office building will offer dermatology, podiatry, cardiology, musculoskeletal and gastroenterology services.

The project is in the city's approval process, and the clinic plans to begin construction in July.