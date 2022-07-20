129 ASCs opened, announced in 2022

Patsy Newitt  

Here are the 129 ASCs opened or announced since Jan 1:

  1. Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center. 
  2. Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca. 
  3. The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute.
  4. Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill. 
  5. HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville. 
  6. St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians. 
  7. Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a surgery center. 
  8. ASC chain Surgery Partners and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health have submitted plans for a $328.7 million medical center in Asheville, N.C.
  9. Gastroenterology group MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, broke ground on a joint venture multispecialty clinic, ASC and endoscopy center. 
  10. Buffalo, N.Y.-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project that will include a new ASC. 
  11. A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee, Fla.
  12. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.
  13. A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.
  14. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.
  15. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is planning to open a new specialty center and ASC in the city.
  16. Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is building a new ASC.
  17. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors. 
  18. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
  19. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop an ASC. 
  20. Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C.
  21. Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC. 
  22. Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital. 
  23. Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis. 
  24. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga.
  25. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas. 
  26. Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC.
  27. The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.
  28. USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala. 
  29. Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC.
  30. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC. 
  31. Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC. 
  32. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.
  33. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus. 
  34. Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in Prussia, Pa., to an ASC. 
  35. A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla. 
  36. Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is under construction and set to open this summer. 
  37. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del. 
  38. A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind. 
  39. Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem, Ga., as Barrow County's first ASC. 
  40. Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center. 
  41. The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is building a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.
  42. Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC. 
  43. Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.
  44. Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened
  45. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.
  46. Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan. 
  47. Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.
  48. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.
  49. The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed.
  50. The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt. 
  51. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC. 
  52. Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's opening. 
  53. Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass.
  54. UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
  55. Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.
  56. Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC. 
  57. Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.
  58. Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.
  59. Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.
  60. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus. 
  61. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC. 
  62. Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital. 
  63. Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management. 
  64. Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open in September.
  65. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.
  66. University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Neurosurgery plans to open an ASC in the spring.
  67. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.
  68. The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss.
  69. The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando. 
  70. Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, cleared a hurdle. 
  71. Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates is planning a $9 million ASC in Dickson. 
  72. National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill, Md. 
  73. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.
  74. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC.
  75. The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC. 
  76. Providence, R.I.-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.
  77. Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco, Texas.
  78. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.
  79. Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers.
  80. Essentia Health is building a 41,000-square-foot surgery center at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minn.
  81. Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.
  82. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is opening an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.
  83. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.
  84. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ross Eye Institute is set to begin construction on a new treatment center.
  85. OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
  86. Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus, N.J.
  87. Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group plans to complete its new offices and ASC this summer. 
  88. Lincoln-basedn Nebraska Pain Institute is opening a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor around Labor Day. 
  89. Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.
  90. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion. 
  91. Mayo Clinic is building a hospital connected to a cancer and surgery center in La Crosse, Wis. 
  92. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year. 
  93. The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium, Md.
  94. Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
  95. Construction of Portsmouth, N.H.-based New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery has been completed.
  96. St. George, Utah-based Vista Healthcare built a new ASC in Vineyard, Utah.
  97. Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.
  98. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year. 
  99. Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center has opened
  100. Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC. 
  101. Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.
  102. Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings, N.C.
  103. Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health is building a four-story outpatient care complex. 
  104. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. 
  105. Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana, Texas.
  106. An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City, N.J.
  107. Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.
  108. AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary, Fla.
  109. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville, Ky. 
  110. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is opening an outpatient medical center in Chelsea, Mich.
  111. Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group announced its plans to move into a $17 million, 28,000-square-foot ASC this spring. 
  112. Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health is opening a lung surgery center. 
  113. Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.
  114. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building an orthopedic ASC in Amherst, Ohio.
  115. The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.), a $53 million facility with an ASC, opened and began accepting patients. 
  116. A Chicago City Council panel is recommending approval of  a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.
  117. The site for the new Flagler Health+Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County, Florida, has been cleared for construction.
  118. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton (Ga.) updated plans for a medical office building with an ASC. 
  119. Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC. 
  120. Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla. 
  121. Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a new location in Clifton, N.J.
  122. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.
  123. University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction of a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building. 
  124. Ohio State University Wexner is opening a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September.
  125. Lee Health is opening a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers, Fla.-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center. 
  126. Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion. 
  127. Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C. 
  128. St. Luke's Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.
  129. Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health is building a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center.

