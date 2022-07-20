129 ASCs opened, announced in 2022

Here are the 129 ASCs opened or announced since Jan 1:
- Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center.
- Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is opening a surgery center in Port Lavaca.
- The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute.
- Cardiovascular Experts of Central Pennsylvania is opening a cardiology ASC in Camp Hill.
- HCA Healthcare's ambulatory surgery division opened its new Southern Joint Surgery Center with seven physician partners in downtown Nashville.
- St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital is starting a joint venture ASC with physician group Washington University Physicians.
- Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a surgery center.
- ASC chain Surgery Partners and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health have submitted plans for a $328.7 million medical center in Asheville, N.C.
- Gastroenterology group MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, broke ground on a joint venture multispecialty clinic, ASC and endoscopy center.
- Buffalo, N.Y.-based ophthalmology group UBMD Ophthalmology is doubling the capacity of its Ross Eye Institute with an expansion project that will include a new ASC.
- A $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee, Fla.
- Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners joined with Greenville, S.C.-based Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and local physicians to build an ASC.
- A former movie theater in Kissimmee, Fla., is being converted into a medical office building that will be home to an ASC, a lab and a radiology center.
- The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for a medical office building that includes an independent spine and orthopedic ASC.
- Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is planning to open a new specialty center and ASC in the city.
- Mount Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is building a new ASC.
- Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, a Tenet Healthcare subsidiary, is building a medical office building and ASC in partnership with a group of physician investors.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is planning a hospital and ASC in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop an ASC.
- Novant Health is constructing a $12 million medical office building on its Brunswick County campus in Bolivia, N.C.
- Wilmington (N.C.) Health, a multispecialty clinic, opened its first ASC.
- Northwell Health broke ground on the Katz Women's Surgical Center at Glen Cove (N.Y.) Hospital.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis.
- Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga.
- Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas.
- Porterville, Calif.-based Sierra View Medical Center opened its new subspecialty ASC.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Health Facilities Council approved plans to open an ASC in Ames, the city's first.
- USA Health on May 24 broke ground on a 25,000-square-foot surgery center in Fairhope, Ala.
- Cleveland Clinic broke ground on a $177 million expansion that will feature an ophthalmology ASC.
- Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening a facility with an ASC.
- Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC.
- Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC.
- The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.
- Mediplex Property Group has started converting a building in Prussia, Pa., to an ASC.
- A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
- Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center is under construction and set to open this summer.
- Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opened its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
- A surgeon from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Chicago is planning to open an outpatient orthopedic surgery center in Chesterton, Ind.
- Eye MD Surgery Center was approved to open in Bethlehem, Ga., as Barrow County's first ASC.
- Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health secured a $1.6 million grant that will help prepare the site for its $44 million surgical center.
- The Mount Sinai Health System in New York City is building a nearly $80 million outpatient health center in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood.
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on a three-story ASC.
- Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus with an ASC in Louisville, Ky.
- Surgery Partners affiliate St. Peters (Mo.) Surgery Center opened.
- Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters.
- Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan.
- Minneapolis-based Allina Health broke ground on its multispecialty center with an ASC in Lakeville, Minn.
- Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group opened a $17 million physician-owned ASC.
- The design of Nationwide Children's Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed.
- The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility with an ASC in Basalt.
- San Francisco-based Dignity Health is opening a $13 million ASC.
- Citrus Heights (Calif.) Ambulatory Surgery Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the facility's opening.
- Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass.
- UC Davis Health is planning to build a medical campus with an ASC in Folsom, Calif.
- Private equity firm Hammes Partners is building an $18 million medical plaza with an ASC in McAllen, Texas.
- Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center opened as the area's first neurosurgery ASC.
- Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind.
- Plans for the proposed Florence (Ala.) Eye Surgery Center were approved by the Alabama Certificate of Need Review Board.
- Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.
- Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare and MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate are nearing completion on their $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.
- Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center broke ground on a freestanding outpatient pavilion and ASC.
- Texoma Medical Center opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital.
- Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health is building a $3.5 million ASC specializing in spine and pain management.
- Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Regional Medical Center's 24,000-square-foot ASC is expected to open in September.
- Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health opened an outpatient campus with an ASC.
- University at Buffalo (N.Y.) Neurosurgery plans to open an ASC in the spring.
- Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus.
- The University of Mississippi Medical Center asked the state's permission to build a nearly $64.5 million campus with an ASC in Ridgeland, Miss.
- The Digestive and Liver Center of Florida opened a second surgical center in Orlando.
- Oklahoma City-based Naadi Healthcare's plan to build an ASC in Lewiston, Idaho, cleared a hurdle.
- Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates is planning a $9 million ASC in Dickson.
- National Spine & Pain Centers opened an ASC in Oxon Hill, Md.
- Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.
- Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health is planning a medical office building with an ASC.
- The Green Mountain Care Board, a Vermont regulatory body, approved a $5 million ASC.
- Providence, R.I.-based Brown Surgical Associates is launching a comprehensive hernia surgery center.
- Healthcare real estate firm Caddis is building a medical office building with an ASC in Frisco, Texas.
- Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va.
- Florida Heart Associates completed the construction of an ASC in Fort Myers.
- Essentia Health is building a 41,000-square-foot surgery center at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minn.
- Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center.
- Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is opening an outpatient center in Munster, Ind.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth.
- Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ross Eye Institute is set to begin construction on a new treatment center.
- OrthoArizona cut the ribbon on its Pima Center, which includes an ASC, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus, N.J.
- Lincoln-based Nebraska Neurosurgery Group plans to complete its new offices and ASC this summer.
- Lincoln-basedn Nebraska Pain Institute is opening a 40,000-square-foot, two-story building housing an ASC on the first floor around Labor Day.
- Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project.
- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children's National Hospital broke ground on a medical center with an ambulatory pavilion.
- Mayo Clinic is building a hospital connected to a cancer and surgery center in La Crosse, Wis.
- Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year.
- The Urological Institute of Maryland completed the construction of an ASC in Timonium, Md.
- Bellin Health is moving forward with plans to build an ASC in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
- Construction of Portsmouth, N.H.-based New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery has been completed.
- St. George, Utah-based Vista Healthcare built a new ASC in Vineyard, Utah.
- Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies held a grand opening for its orthopedic ASC.
- Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Apricus Health plans to add four ASCs in the state this year.
- Newington, N.H.-based Coastal Surgical Center has opened.
- Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center opened its newly renovated ASC.
- Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif.
- Atrium Health opened a $150 million hospital campus with an ASC, its largest in nearly 40 years, in Stallings, N.C.
- Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health is building a four-story outpatient care complex.
- University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC.
- Arkansas Heart Hospital is building a cardiology ASC and clinic in Texarkana, Texas.
- An 18-story complex with a surgery center was proposed in Jersey City, N.J.
- Piedmont Physicians Medical Oncology Newton opened the Knox Surgical Center at the Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga.
- AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary, Fla.
- Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is opening a general surgery ASC in Draffenville, Ky.
- Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is opening an outpatient medical center in Chelsea, Mich.
- Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group announced its plans to move into a $17 million, 28,000-square-foot ASC this spring.
- Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health is opening a lung surgery center.
- Kaiser Permanente opened an outpatient-focused medical center with an ASC in Lutherville-Timonium, Md.
- Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building an orthopedic ASC in Amherst, Ohio.
- The Shore Medical Pavilion at Cambridge (Md.), a $53 million facility with an ASC, opened and began accepting patients.
- A Chicago City Council panel is recommending approval of a $700 million St. Anthony Hospital campus with an ASC.
- The site for the new Flagler Health+Durbin Park medical campus with an ASC in St. Johns County, Florida, has been cleared for construction.
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton (Ga.) updated plans for a medical office building with an ASC.
- Cooper University Health Care is proposing to convert a former Sears building in Moorestown, N.J., to a medical facility and ASC.
- Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.
- Ardsley, N.Y.-based pain management practice Wellness and Surgery added a new location in Clifton, N.J.
- Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health opened its new Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic.
- University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction of a $50 million ASC and outpatient services building.
- Ohio State University Wexner is opening a $161.2 million outpatient campus with an ASC in Dublin, Ohio, in September.
- Lee Health is opening a women's cardiac surgery center at its Fort Myers, Fla.-based Shipley Cardiothoracic Center.
- Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic has planned a $7 million surgery center expansion.
- Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C.
- St. Luke's Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.
- Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health is building a multispecialty ASC next to the Prevea St. Mary's Health Center.