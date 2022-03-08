Health system opening 12-operating room ASC at Minnesota mall

Essentia Health is building a 41,000-square-foot surgery center at Miller Hill Mall in Duluth, Minn., Fox 21 reported March 7.

The ASC will comprise 12 operating rooms dedicated to orthopedic and joint replacement surgeries, cataract treatments and urological operations, among other services.

The health system expects the surgery center to help drive foot traffic to the mall, particularly as visitors wait to pick up their friends and family post-op.

The Miller Hill Surgery Center is expected to open in July.