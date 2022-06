Mt. Vernon, Wash.-based Skagit Regional Health is building a new ASC.

The Mount Vernon Surgery Center and medical office building will be 60,000 square feet, according to a news release.

The building will have four operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, one procedure room and 62 outpatient exam rooms. The center will provide diagnostic imaging, gastroenterology, ENT services, orthopedics, sports medicine and other services.

The project is expected to be completed in December 2023.