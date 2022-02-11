2nd large outpatient center coming to Colorado city

Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health is building a four-story outpatient care complex, Montrose Press reported Feb. 10, the same day the news outlet reported on a similar project nearby.

The hospital said the 80,000-square-foot center will offer several outpatient services, including lab, specialty care and ambulatory surgery.

"It really is to increase better access, help grow with the communities around us and drive down the cost for patients," Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Mengenhausen told Montrose Press. "By moving [those services] out of the hospital, the hospital is taking a 30 to 40 percent decrease on our reimbursement [rates]."

But Mr. Mengenhausen said he expects to see peripheral benefits that should offset some of the revenue losses. The project will also bring in new jobs to the community, the report said.

The hospital is retaining 51 percent ownership in the nearby Black Canyon Surgical Center, the report said. The ASC provides procedures including colonoscopies and orthopedic surgeries, though some of its services could shift to the hospital's new center once it's complete.