12 new ASCs in December

Here are 12 new ASC developments since Dec. 1, 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Epic announced a collaboration with Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine to develop a “technology-enhanced” multispecialty clinic.

2. Hughston Clinic of Valdosta (Ga.) has opened an orthopedic surgical center at its clinic. The new facility offers orthopedic surgery, joint replacements and treatment for sports injuries.

3. The Cardiac Surgical Institute of Northwest Florida opened a freestanding ASC in Panama City, Fla., and performed its first procedures Dec. 15.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened the 48X Complex, a $589 million outpatient surgery center designed to boost the system’s operating room capacity by nearly 50%.

5. Guthrie Broome Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center, from Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, N.Y., is almost complete and is set to open in February.

6. Louisville, Colo.-based AdventHealth Avista opened a new on-campus surgery center.

7. Whiteville, N.C.-based Columbus Regional Healthcare System broke ground on a 68,000-square-foot medical office building and surgical care center in Leland, N.C.

8. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System cut the ribbon on a new ASC in Utica.

9. Orthopedic Associates of Michigan is set to break ground on an outpatient surgery center in Wyoming, Mich.

10. The state of Hawaii is partnering with The Queen’s Health Systems of Honolulu and Hawaii Health Systems Corp. to build a 50,000-square-foot outpatient medical facility adjacent to a planned hospital in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island.

11. Radnor Township, Pa.-based Main Line Health opened a $13.8 million outpatient services center in Devon, Pa.

12. Atlanta-based Grady Health System opened its ninth community-based outpatient clinic Dec. 3 in DeKalb County, Ga., to expand care access in underserved areas of metro Atlanta.