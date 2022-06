Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is planning to open a new specialty center and ASC in the city.

UAMS is leasing 32,000 square feet at the Premier Medical Plaza for the UAMS Health Specialty Center, the university said June 21.

In addition to an ASC, the facility will include interventional radiology, a urology clinic and an advanced imaging center.

The UAMS Health Specialty Center is scheduled to open in early 2023.