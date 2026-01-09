House passes 3-year ACA subsidy extension: 5 things for ASCs to know 

The House has passed a measure to extend the ACA enhanced tax credits that expired at the end of 2025 for three years. The measure now heads to the Senate.

Here are five things to know about the vote and what comes next:

1. The measure passed by a vote of 230-196, following a procedural vote Jan. 7 to advance the bill, Politico. Nine Republicans joined Democrats in the procedural vote, and an additional eight voted for the bill’s passage on Jan. 8.

2. In December, Democrats led a discharge petition that reached the required 218 signatures to force a consideration of the subsidy extension.

3. While the extension is not expected to pass in the Senate, a bipartisan group of senators is working on its own draft legislation that would extend the subsidies for two years.

4. The Senate proposal would add restrictions, including an income limit that would exclude those earning more than about 700% of the federal poverty level. There would also be a $5-per-month minimum premium. Insurers could face new fines if people are signed up for subsidized coverage without realizing it. The senators are also discussing an option that would allow those receiving subsidies to opt for the money to go into a pre-funded health savings account during the second year of the extension.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, one of the key negotiators, told Politico the legislative text could be finalized Jan. 12.

4.The news of an extension comes after waves of concern from ASC leaders. Vamsi Kancherla, MD, of Specialty Orthopedics in Gainesville, Ga., told Becker’s the lapse of the ACA subsidies could lead to patients opting out of elective procedures commonly performed in outpatient settings.

“Spine procedures — lumbar fusions, decompressions, cervical fusions, etc. — are classic elective surgeries. Patients experiencing chronic back or neck pain often weigh the benefits against out-of-pocket exposure,” he said. “When premiums rise and deductibles reset in January, many will delay or avoid scheduling these cases to avoid large upfront costs. We’ve seen this pattern historically with insurance disruptions: Elective volumes drop as patients prioritize essentials.”

5. While an extension of the subsidies is necessary to prevent sudden premium hikes for millions of Americans, lawmakers should focus on more sustainable long-term solutions moving forward, Adam Bruggeman, MD, a surgeon at Texas Spine Center who also is the practice’s CEO, told Becker’s.

“We must ensure that patients are protected through the process while balancing the concerns of fraud, waste and abuse,” he said. “This is a complex topic due to the political football that is the Affordable Care Act. I think a balance can be had by a short-term extension of the tax credits with a gradual elimination of additional credits over time while replacing them with solutions that reduce runaway costs within the system.”