USPI joint venture ASC opening in California

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and San Francisco-based Dignity Health are opening a joint-venture ASC in Citrus Heights, Calif., RCP Construction said Feb. 11 on LinkedIn.

The 15,648-square-foot center will have three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. About 70 physicians will be able to use the center, collectively offering services in otolaryngology, orthopedics, gastrointestinal, gynecology, ophthalmology, pain management, podiatry and urology.

The ASC is the first of its kind in Citrus Heights, Citrus Heights Messenger reported Aug. 27.