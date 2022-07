ASC chain Surgery Partners and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health have submitted plans for a $328.7 million medical center in Asheville, N.C., The Transylvania Times reported June 29.

The Novant Health Asheville Medical Center would feature 67 acute care beds, one C-section operating room and one additional operating room, which would be relocated from the Outpatient Surgery Center of Asheville.

The acute care hospital would be completed in January 2027.