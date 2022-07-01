Ground broken for 100K-SF joint venture ASC, endoscopy center

Gastroenterology group MNGI Digestive Health and Allina Health, both based in Minneapolis, broke ground on a joint venture multispecialty clinic, ASC and endoscopy center, REJournals reported June 30.

The Lakeville (Minn.) Specialty Center will span 100,500 square feet, with Allina leasing 78,500 square feet. MNGI Digestive will lease the remaining 22,000 square feet for a clinic and an endoscopy center, the report said.

The center will offer services including gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology and women's health, the report said. It is expected to open in fall 2023.