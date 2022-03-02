New York eye practice to recruit physicians for new facility

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Ross Eye Institute is set to begin construction on a new treatment center, Buffalo Business Journal reported March 1.

The practice is building the 18,000-square-foot, single-story facility in part because of a growing patient list, the report said. The new site will also open recruitment opportunities for new surgeons.

The center, which will be Ross Eye Institute's third location, is being built in Buffalo suburb Orchard Park, the report said. It is expected to be finished in January.