Georgia hospital adding facility with ASC to accommodate population growth

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton (Ga.) has updated plans for a medical office building with an ASC to accommodate the area's population growth, The Gainesville Times reported Jan 25.

The 90,000-square-foot building will also house physicians' offices. The hospital expects to break ground within the next few weeks, hospital president Anthony Williamson told the Times.

Braselton has gone from around 7,500 residents to more than 13,000 since 2010, according to census data.