$9M, 100K-square-foot ASC planned in Tennessee

Dickson (Tenn.) Medical Associates is planning an ASC in Dickson, in the middle of a 130-mile stretch of highway between Nashville and Jackson, Tenn., with no ASCs.

Dickson Surgery Center is estimated to be a $9 million project, and DMA is seeking approval from the city planning commission to begin construction, The Tennessean reported March 24.

The center is expected to be nearly 100,000 square feet when finished, the report said. It will be a multispecialty ASC with orthopedics, general surgery, endoscopy, ENT, urology, outpatient vascular services, podiatry and breast biopsies.

If approved, construction will begin in May, with an estimated completion in summer 2023.