10+ new ASCs that opened in the West in 2025

By: Cameron Cortigiano

Here are 11 ASCs, outpatient centers and surgical facilities in the West that opened in 2025, as reported by Becker’s.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. UC Davis Health opened the 48X Complex, a $589 million outpatient surgery center in Sacramento.
  2. Louisville, Colo.-based AdventHealth Avista opened a new on-campus surgery center. 
  3. Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles opened an outpatient location, in Pasadena, Calif. 
  4. Advanced Spine and Pain opened a new surgery center and clinic in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
  5. Lake Havasu City, Ariz.-based Convergence Health Outpatient Surgery Center marked its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
  6. UC San Diego Health opened the McGrath Outpatient Pavilion in San Diego, a $25 million, 250,000-square-foot facility designed to expand access to outpatient care.
  7. United Surgical Partners International opened a new ASC as part of the Mercy Medical Office Building in Durango, Colo.
  8. Sutter Health opened a new surgical facility inside the Tower Health and Wellness Center in Turlock, Calif.
  9. Lestonnac Free Clinic opened a new free-of-charge surgery center in Orange County, Calif.
  10. TriasMD opened a DISC Surgery Center in California. 
  11. UCSF Health opened a $60 million, four-story outpatient center in Burlingame, Calif.

