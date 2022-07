Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center is conducting a $45 million expansion of its surgery center, Aitkin Independent Age reported July 16.

The expansion will include six integrated operating rooms to support Da Vinci and Velys robotics' five additional procedure rooms, including three endoscopy suites; and a new clinic space for general surgery, urology and OB-GYN.

The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2024.