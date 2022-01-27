New orthopedic ASC will bring 800 total joints per year to Ohio city

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is building an orthopedic ASC in Amherst, Ohio, that will create 20 to 25 new jobs, The Chronicle Chronicle reported Jan. 27.

The health system is planning to break ground in June, with the ASC ready to serve patients in late 2023, the report said. It will include five operating rooms, one procedure room and eight recovery suites, providing capacity for 800 total joint replacements per year.

In addition to orthopedic services, the center will include spine, pain management and otolaryngology procedures, the report said. University Hospitals declined to comment on the project's cost, but Amherst Mayor Mark Costilow said he's heard unconfirmed numbers in the $30 million range.

Site plan approval has not yet been granted, the report said. It's likely to appear on the Amherst Planning Commission's Feb. 23 agenda.