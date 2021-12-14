113 independent ASCs built in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown

- Small
Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 113 new ASCs unaffiliated with hospitals or health systems in 2021 so far. The following is a state-by-state breakdown with links to original coverage.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Please reach out to Marcus Robertson (mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com) with any questions or to add an ASC.
Alabama
- Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala.
- A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala.
Arizona
- Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27.
- Phoenix-based OrthoArizona completed construction on its new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., AZ Big Media reported April 27.
- Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC.
- An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center.
- Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on an ASC in Flagstaff, Ariz.
- Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix.
- Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions are opening a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz.
- A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain.
- Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Arkansas
- Pain Treatment Centers of America cut the ribbon at its new clinic and ASC in Searcy, Ark.
- Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus.
- The Pain Treatment Center of America in Texarkana, Ark., is building a new facility with an ASC.
California
- J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif., according to an April 29 news release.
- -5. Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.
Colorado
- The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver.
- Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo.
- Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver.
Florida
- Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17.
- Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida on March 29.
- Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla.
- Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.
- Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla.
- Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC.
- Compass Surgical Partners teamed up with local physicians for an ASC in Odessa, Fla.
- Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Tobias Carling, MD, opened an adrenal surgery center in Tampa, Fla.
- Jacksonville, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida.
- A 7,600-square-foot medical office building with an ASC was proposed in Margate, Fla.
- Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC.
- Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC.
- Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.
Georgia
- Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga.
- Gainesville, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine is opening a surgery center.
- Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga.
Illinois
- Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., has been completed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported March 19.
- Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.
Indiana
- SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind.
- Digestive Care Center of Excellence opened a new facility with a surgery center.
- Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind.
- Surgery Center Services of America broke ground on a multispecialty ASC in South Bend, Ind.
Kansas
- Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation.
- Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility.
Kentucky
- Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists applied to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments.
Louisiana
- Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans.
- Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La.
Maryland
- Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.
Michigan
- A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports.
- SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East , Mich.
- The U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, Mich., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
- Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center.
- West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the 16,000-square-foot multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center.
Minnesota
- Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn.
- MNGI Digestive Health is building a new clinic and ASC in Vadnais Heights, Minn.
- Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic.
Mississippi
- Jackson (Miss.) Heart Clinic broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC and medical office building Sept. 7.
Missouri
- A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building, according to a March 18 release.
- The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo.
Montana
- Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post.
- A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.
Nevada
- Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.
- Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.
New Hampshire
- Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021. It's expected to open in spring.
New Jersey
- Advanced Spine & Outpatient Surgery Center in West Orange, N.J., opened to patients Sept. 24.
New York
- An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29.
- UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center.
- Surgery Center Services of America opened Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Eye Surgery Center.
- Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC.
- SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City.
- Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group.
- Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City.
- A $17 million multiuse building housing an ASC is planned in Buffalo, N.Y.
- Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.
North Carolina
- Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, according to a March 9 release.
- Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million.
- Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners are partnering for a spine-focused ASC.
- Commercial real estate firm MPV Properties is developing a 22,000-square-foot medical office building in Charlotte, N.C., with an ASC.
North Dakota
- The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D.
Ohio
- Jackson Township-based, five-physician Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC.
- Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its 11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
- Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery opened in Cleveland suburb Mayfield Heights.
Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9.
- Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release.
- A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township, Pa.
Rhode Island
- Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.
Tennessee
- Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn.
- Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.
Texas
- San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30.
- Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29.
- Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Waxahachie.
- A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg.
- A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022.
- Austin, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case.
- One Step Diagnostic, a Houston-based medical imaging practice, completed an ASC in Sugar Land, Texas.
- Austin (Texas) Eye opened a clinic with an ASC.
- The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs.
- Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas.
Virginia
- Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC.
- Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.
Washington
- Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.
- Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash.
- Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash.
- Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle.
Wisconsin
- The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley opened in Neenah, Wis., according to a Feb. 18 report.
- Hudson Physicians, a physician-owned clinic in Hudson, Wis., broke ground on a $50 million medical center project that will include an ASC.
- Pain Physicians of Wisconsin opened Waukesha SurgiCenter in May.
- Pain Physicians of Wisconsin also opened the Milwaukee SurgiCenter in July.