113 independent ASCs built in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown

Becker's ASC Review has covered the introduction of 113 new ASCs unaffiliated with hospitals or health systems in 2021 so far. The following is a state-by-state breakdown with links to original coverage.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Please reach out to Marcus Robertson (mrobertson@beckershealthcare.com) with any questions or to add an ASC.

Alabama

Builders broke ground on a new plastic surgery center in Huntsville, Ala. A Surgery Center Services of America-designed laser eye surgery ASC has been completed in Huntsville, Ala.

Arizona

Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz., the company announced April 27. Phoenix-based OrthoArizona completed construction on its new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., AZ Big Media reported April 27. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center. Gilbert, Ariz.-based Comprehensive Surgical Care began construction on an ASC in Flagstaff, Ariz. Arizona Urology Specialists opened a urology ASC in Phoenix. Atlas Healthcare Partners, Banner Health and Cardiac Solutions are opening a cardiovascular ASC in Sun City, Ariz. A group of surgeons and anesthesiologists is opening a multispecialty surgery center with capacity for patients to stay overnight in Scottsdale, Ariz. Atlas Healthcare Partners, an ASC development and management company based in Phoenix, is opening a joint venture ASC with Phoenix-based companies Sonospine and Advanced Spine and Pain. Surgery Center Services of America opened the Epic Surgery Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Arkansas

Pain Treatment Centers of America cut the ribbon at its new clinic and ASC in Searcy, Ark. Construction began this summer on a surgery center on Little Rock, Ark.-based CARTI's cancer treatment campus. The Pain Treatment Center of America in Texarkana, Ark., is building a new facility with an ASC.

California

J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif., according to an April 29 news release. -5. Blue Cloud Pediatric Surgery Centers said it plans to expand its presence in California with four new locations.

Colorado

The Vascular Institute of the Rockies opened Colorado's cardiovascular ASC in Denver. Urogynecologist and cosmetic surgeon Oscar Aguirre, MD, is opening a women's health ASC in Parker, Colo. Rockville, Md.-based Shady Grove Fertility opened a clinic with an ASC in Denver.

Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17. Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC in West Florida on March 29. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla. Construction is almost complete on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants' second Florida ASC. Compass Surgical Partners teamed up with local physicians for an ASC in Odessa, Fla. Lakeside Dental Management is developing a single-specialty dental ASC in Jacksonville, Fla. Tobias Carling, MD, opened an adrenal surgery center in Tampa, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla., officials have granted permits for the buildout of a $5 million ASC near the University of North Florida. A 7,600-square-foot medical office building with an ASC was proposed in Margate, Fla. Minneapolis-based cloud software company Fision and Fort Myers (Fla.) ASC are building an orthopedic ASC. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Gentera Center for Regenerative Medicine opened a new facility featuring an ASC. Andrews Ambulatory Surgery, the newly formed joint venture ASC company led by orthopedic surgeon James Andrews, MD, is building its first three ASCs in Northeast Florida.

Georgia

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics opened a 31,000-square-foot facility that features an ASC and a Mako robot for joint replacements in McDonough, Ga. Gainesville, Ga.-based Southern Pain and Spine is opening a surgery center. Construction began on a medical building that will house a cardiology practice in Stockbridge, Ga.

Illinois

Construction of a surgery center inside a former shopping mall department store in Quincy, Ill., has been completed, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported March 19. Construction is underway for Bradley, Ill.-based Oak Orthopedics' new facility in Bourbonnais, Ill., that will feature an ASC, medical office building and radiology suite.

Indiana

SurgCenter Development opened the 6,800-square-foot Crown Point Surgical Suites in Crown Point, Ind. Digestive Care Center of Excellence opened a new facility with a surgery center. Two physicians and a local business owner are opening an ASC offering fixed pricing in Zionsville, Ind. Surgery Center Services of America broke ground on a multispecialty ASC in South Bend, Ind.

Kansas

Wichita, Kan.-based Plastic Surgery Center is planning a $2.1 million expansion and renovation. Wichita, Kan.-based Grene Vision Group is planning a building with an ASC adjacent to its existing facility.

Kentucky

Bowling Green, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists applied to open an ASC focused on non-narcotic pain treatments.

Louisiana

Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans. Arise Vascular and local physicians opened a cardiovascular ASC in Lafayette, La.

Maryland

Chesapeake Urology Associates opened an office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.

Michigan

A church in Port Huron, Mich., is being converted into a medical center with a neurology and spine clinic, open MRI center and outpatient surgery center, local radio station WGRT reports. SurgCenter Development is finishing an ASC in East , Mich. The U.P. Surgery Center in Marquette, Mich., hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Construction has begun on Mount Clemens, Mich.-based McLaren Macombs' $25 million surgery center. West Bloomfield, Mich.-based American Surgical Group opened the 16,000-square-foot multispecialty Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Surgical Center.

Minnesota

Ophthalmology practice Ovo Lasik + Lens is leasing space for a surgery center and clinic in St. Louis Park, Minn. MNGI Digestive Health is building a new clinic and ASC in Vadnais Heights, Minn. Plymouth (Minn.) Planning Commission unanimously approved a mixed-use development that will house a Twin Cities Orthopedics ASC and clinic.

Mississippi

Jackson (Miss.) Heart Clinic broke ground on a cardiovascular ASC and medical office building Sept. 7.

Missouri

A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building, according to a March 18 release. The 12-physician Motion Orthopaedics completed the construction of an ASC, clinic and imaging center in Wentzville, Mo.

Montana

Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont., according to an April 25 LinkedIn post. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for an ASC in Bozeman, Mont.

Nevada

Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas. Construction is underway on a Las Vegas facility featuring an orthopedic ASC.

New Hampshire

Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire, its first of 2021. It's expected to open in spring.

New Jersey

Advanced Spine & Outpatient Surgery Center in West Orange, N.J., opened to patients Sept. 24.

New York

An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York, Buffalo Business First reported March 29. UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is working with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health for a 160,000-square-foot medical office building and surgery center. Surgery Center Services of America opened Greater Binghamton (N.Y.) Eye Surgery Center. Rochester, N.Y.-based Cornerstone Eye Associates held a grand opening for a new ASC. SurgiCore Surgical Centers is building an ASC in New York City. Construction of a 5,000-square-foot full-service surgical center has been completed in a New York City shopping center for the American Endovascular & Amputation prevention group. Women's health clinic Viva Eve opened a fibroid surgical center in New York City. A $17 million multiuse building housing an ASC is planned in Buffalo, N.Y. Excelsior Orthopedics is moving forward with its $6.2 million, two-phase expansion on an ASC affiliate, the Buffalo (N.Y.) Surgery Center.

North Carolina

Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center, according to a March 9 release. Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is opening an ophthalmology ASC in late 2021, estimated to cost $7.5 million. Raleigh (N.C.) Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners are partnering for a spine-focused ASC. Commercial real estate firm MPV Properties is developing a 22,000-square-foot medical office building in Charlotte, N.C., with an ASC.

North Dakota

The Center for Special Surgery broke ground on a $26 million medical campus with an ASC in West Fargo, N.D.

Ohio

Jackson Township-based, five-physician Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons is opening an ASC. Parma, Ohio-based Apex Skin Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center will open its 11th office in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery opened in Cleveland suburb Mayfield Heights.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa., MyChesCo reported April 9. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location, according to an April 9 press release. A new ASC, dubbed the Western PA Surgery Center Beaver County Branch, is opening in Center Township, Pa.

Rhode Island

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29 and has since expanded its surgery offerings for knee procedures.

Tennessee

Watauga Orthopaedics, a 20-physician group, broke ground on a $17 million ASC in Johnson City, Tenn. Construction is underway on the United Surgical Partners International-affiliated Northridge Surgery Center in Hendersonville, Tenn. Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth opened a redesigned surgery center in Germantown, a Memphis suburb.

Texas

San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side, MySanAntonio reported April 30. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29. Texas Health Surgery Center, a multispecialty ASC, opened in Waxahachie. A Texas orthopedic surgeon received approval to build an ASC and medical office building in Fredericksburg. A joint-venture vascular ASC is slated to open in Corpus Christi, Texas, in early 2022. Austin, Texas-based Advanced Pain Care opened a new ASC and completed its first case. One Step Diagnostic, a Houston-based medical imaging practice, completed an ASC in Sugar Land, Texas. Austin (Texas) Eye opened a clinic with an ASC. The Multi-Assistance Center at accessible amusement park Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio is building an ASC focused on treating individuals with special needs. Advanced Pain Care opened a new outpatient surgical facility in South Austin, Texas.

Virginia

Virginia Eye Consultants and partner ophthalmology network CVP opened an ASC. Virginia Physicians for Women opened a $16 million headquarters with an ASC in suburban Richmond, Va.

Washington

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash. Empire Eye Physicians completed its clinic and ASC in Spokane Valley, Wash. Northwest Eye Surgeons opened an ophthalmology clinic and ASC in Seattle.

Wisconsin