8 hospital M&As in 15 days

Here are eight hospital deals that Becker’s has reported on since Dec. 1:

1. Terre Haute-based Union Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, finalized their merger. The news comes after the Indiana Department of Health approved a certificate of public advantage in early November 2025. Union Health withdrew an earlier COPA application in November 2024 just days before a state ruling on the transaction, and submitted a new application for the 278-bed hospital in February.

2. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke’s University Health Network is terminating its joint venture with Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and will assume full ownership of their jointly owned hospital. The health systems partnered in 2019 to create Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital in Orwigsburg, Pa. Following discussions between the systems, St. Luke’s will purchase Geisinger’s interest in the joint venture. The transition is expected to take effect in 2026, pending regulatory approval.

3. The Connecticut Office of Strategy approved Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare’s acquisition of two hospitals owned by Los Angeles-based for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings, with several conditions. Hartford HealthCare in October secured the winning bid to acquire Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, Conn., for $86.1 million. No other buyers submitted bids before the Oct. 17 deadline, canceling a bankruptcy auction that had been scheduled for Oct. 22.

4. Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Select Medical acquired Landmark Hospital of Savannah (Ga.), a 50-bed long-term acute care hospital. Select acquired the hospital from Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Landmark Holdings of Florida, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March.

5. Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health and the state’s largest health insurer, Hawaii Medical Service Association, are in preliminary talks regarding a possible merger. The two organizations said the goal of the potential merger would be addressing affordability, expanding access and improving long-term financial stability, according to the report.

6. Two Lawton, Okla.-based hospitals — Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center — have officially merged to form Memorial Health System of Southwest Oklahoma, marking the completion of a major regional health system combination. The announcement came Dec. 2 with a ceremony unveiling the new system’s name and signage.

7. A lease between Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and Bristow (Okla.) Hospital Authority was approved Nov. 25 by the Bristow City Council. Under the transition, Saint Francis will take over Bristow-based Carrus Lakeside Hospital in February 2026 to ensure continued healthcare access in the area.

8. Estes Park (Colo.) Health officially joined Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth Dec. 1 as UCHealth Estes Valley Medical Center. Under the partnership, a new board of directors will oversee responsibilities at the nonprofit hospital, including patient quality and safety, medical staff credentialing and recommending EVMC budgeting to the UCHealth board of directors.