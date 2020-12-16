158 new ASCs in 2020

A month-by-month breakdown of 158 ASCs openings, announcements or proposals this year:

January (17)

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System breaks ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., Jan. 10.

Phoenix-based OrthoArizona is building an outpatient care center with an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center is building a surgery center in Salem that could open in 2021.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

Boiling Springs, S.C.-based Palmetto Eye & Laser Center is making progress on its new ASC.

Laramie, Wyo.-based Premier Bone and Joint Centers places the last beam on its new ASC in Laramie.

A ribbon-cutting is held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn.

A $21 million medical plaza with an ASC has opened in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new health campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Caliber Development is turning a space in Scottsdale, Ariz., into a surgery center and medical office building.

University of Rochester (N.Y.) is redeveloping a portion of a former shopping mall with an ASC office building in Rochester for $240 million.

Alliance Surgery Center opens near a Sam's Club in Traverse City, Mich., after a year of construction.

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opens a second surgery center.

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health plans to open a 24-hour urgent care clinic with an outpatient surgery center.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare holds an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

Tampa, Fla.-based Physician Partners of America opens its multispecialty ASC, Sun City Ambulatory Surgery Center, Jan. 29.

February (22)

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital plans to break ground on a hospital and medical office building, which will include an ASC and an emergency room.

A $7 million orthopedic ASC opens in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bienville Orthopedic Specialists in Mississippi is getting a new ASC in Gautier, Miss.

Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital opens an eye surgery center in a newly renovated medical office building.

Lincoln, Neb.-based Advanced Medical Imaging opens a surgery center attached to its main practice.

A gastroenterologist and a pain medicine physician are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y.

An ASC and imaging center opens in Windermere, Fla.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Surgical Management Professionals is opening its first cardiology ASC in Modesto, Calif.

Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning an orthopedic ASC.

A Newport News, Va., medical office building with an ASC holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition raises the funds to purchase a former department store, which it will redevelop into a healthcare complex with an ASC.

Nashville, Tenn.-based AmSurg opens an ASC in Glen Burnie, Md.

A former office and retail building in Phoenix is being remodeled to make way for an ASC.

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

Cohen Children's Medical Center opens an outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Britt, Iowa-based Hancock County Health System opened a surgery center Feb. 5.

A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas.

Merriam, Kan.-based Ascentist Ear, Nose and Throat is building a medical office building with an ASC.

The Tomball, Texas-based Alpha Surgical Center opens.

Medford, Mass.-based Lawrence Memorial Hospital is undertaking renovations to make room for an ASC.

Pain Care Surgery of Louisville is seeking approval to open an ASC in St. Matthews, Ky.

Norfolk, Neb.-based Fountain Point Medical Community will soon open its surgery center, continuing to expand its services after the clinic portion of the facility opened in September 2019.

March (10)

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz. NexCore is building the ASC for Northwest Healthcare and Community Health System. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be on the Pima Medical Institute campus and is expected to open early next year.

Work on the Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap. The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays.

A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M.

A multispecialty ASC called the Dallas Procedure Center opens with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

Thirteen clinicians develop a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital develops a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

April (4)

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction has built an ASC in Fort Collins, Colo.

Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center is converting the closed Walla Walla General Hospital into an ASC.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health receives approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has approved West Columbia, S.C.-based Lexington Medical Center's $19.9 million plan for an ASC in Columbia, S.C.

May (9)

Muncie-based Central Indiana Orthopedics plans to open a facility featuring a surgery center in Fishers, Ind.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) plans to build a $1 billion outpatient surgery and medical campus in Hamburg, Ky.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital that will feature a surgery center in Minocqua, Wis.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, is seeking approval to build a new hospital with a surgery center, an emergency room and retail spaces in St. Johns County.

A pair of local clinicians are competing against Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center for approval to develop a surgery center in Orangeburg.

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth enters into a surgical joint venture with Doylestown (Pa.) Health, and will develop the Doylestown Surgery Center.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center seeks to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages, Fla., opens, offering access to a 235,000-square-foot specialty and ambulatory care campus. An under-development ASC will be part of the campus.

June (16)

Construction on the Empire Eye Physicians Clinic & Ambulatory Surgical Center in Spokane Valley, Wash., begins.

United Surgical Partners International, Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance and Ascension Saint Thomas receive a certificate of need from the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency to build an ASC in Rutherford County, Tenn.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital will open its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after. A surgery center will open in the medical office building operated as a joint venture between Concord Orthopaedics and Concord Eye Surgery.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida is seeking state permission to build a medical office building with a surgery center next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group recently received a license to open the MeadowView Surgery Center.

The city of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to construct an ASC in North Lawndale, a city neighborhood.

Two de novo ASCs are being developed in Michigan, according to Adam Warda, vice president of finance for Smithfield Surgical Partners.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion opened.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center with a surgery center in Geneseo, N.Y.

Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute in Steamboat Springs, Colo., expects to open its clinic and ASC June 29.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based developers plan to build a pair of medical office buildings, and one of the buildings will feature a surgery center.

Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working with Morristown, Tenn.-based physicians on plans to build a multispecialty ASC.

Lincoln, Neb., city officials on June 8 unanimously agreed to sell a piece of land to a group of local neurosurgeons who want to build a surgery center and medical office building.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

First Coast Surgery Center opened recently in Jacksonville.

Andrew Siedlecki, MD, is seeking state approval to develop a $3.8 million surgery center in Orchard Park, N.Y., that will specialize in ophthalmology.

July (15)

The Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna opens to provide orthopedic, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and gastroenterology services.

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health is seeking state approval to open a surgery center as part of a planned campus expansion.

The Millcreek (Pa.) Township Board of Supervisors approved a land development plan for Premier Surgery Center July 28.

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health Systems held a topping off ceremony July 28 to mark the halfway point of the construction of its Orthopedic and Robotic Surgery Center.

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, is in the midst of a $250 million fundraising campaign to develop a series of projects and complete a number of renovations including a surgery center.

Frantz Eyecare's new medical office building in Naples, Fla., will feature a 5,528-square-foot surgery center on the second floor.

Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare and Brunswick, Maine-based Midcoast-Parkview Health debated Central Maine's $14 million outpatient surgical center proposal at a public hearing July 22.

Total Vascular Care Centers opened an ASC and physician office in Peoria, Ariz.

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.

Huntsville, Ala.-based Wilson Plastic Surgery is seeking state approval to build a single-specialty ASC in Madison County, Ala.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county by building a pediatric surgery center.

Great Falls-based Northern Montana Oral Surgery is developing an 11,400-square-foot facility.

Work is progressing on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus with an outpatient surgery center in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach.

August (7)

Ophthalmologist Navin Tekwani, MD, gains approval to develop an ASC in Crestwood, Mo., during a virtual meeting Aug. 25.

Work starts on Quincy (Ill.) Medical Group's ASC.

A 40,000-square-foot, orthopedics-focused surgery center and medical office building is developed in Malta, N.Y., for Saratoga Partners North Realty.

Vail (Colo.) Health reveals plans to outfit its new medical center development in Dillon, Colo., with an ASC.

MedCore Partners works with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, Texas Health Resources and local surgeons to develop a multispecialty ASC in Denton County, Texas.

Dignity Health develops DLTA Surgery Center in Los Angeles through a joint venture.

Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) opens.

September (16)

Houston-based Baylor St. Luke reveals plans to develop a 400,000-square-foot, $426 million medical office building equipped with a surgery center.

Sartell, Minn.-based The Center for Pain Management begins work on a facility with a surgery center to replace its current space.

Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine breaks ground on the New England Center for Orthopaedic Surgery, an 11,000-square-foot ASC.

Medical Facilities Corp., and Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital open St. Luke's Surgery Center of Chesterfield Sept. 14.

McKinney-based Texas Vision and Laser Center breaks ground Sept. 14 on a new medical office building and surgery center.

SurgCenter Development and five Indiana surgeons partner to develop Lake George Surgical Center in Fremont, Ind.

San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic breaks ground on Mission Surgery Center.

New England Surgical Suites opens in Natick, Mass., with four joint owners.

Anderson Healthcare in Edwardsville (Ill.) opens a one-story surgery center.

Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. breaks ground on a surgery center for Wichita (Kan.) Urology Group.

Work begins on The Evolution Healthcare Clinic and Ambulatory Surgery Center in Mesa, Ariz.

Everett Ambulatory Surgery Center in Albany, N.Y., opens in mid-September.

An open house is held for Advanced Surgical Care East, a new ASC in Chandler, Ariz.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance breaks ground on a $10 million ASC Sept. 3.

Methodist Mansfield (Texas) Ambulatory Surgery Center welcomes its first patients.

Campbell Clinic in Germantown, Tenn., opens a four-story medical office building with an orthopedic surgery center.

October (23)

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partners with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a Tucson-based medical office building, where it will break ground on an ASC in 2021.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopedics receives a certificate of need to develop a $17.3 million orthopedic surgery center in Johnson City.

Jacksonville-based Borland Groover breaks ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County, Fla., Oct. 2.

East Brunswick-based Specialized Surgical Center of Central New Jersey opens Oct. 27 with three operating rooms.

Spring Hill-based Florida Springs Surgery Center logs its first case.

Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new surgery center, The Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health.

Kimel Park Surgery Center is on track to open in late 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center breaks ground on its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, an ASC expected to employ about 150 people.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is developing a same-day surgery center in Bismarck, N.D. The target opening date is summer 2021.

Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center begins work on an ASC and freestanding emergency center slated to open in December.

The University of Florida Health system in Gainesville completes construction on a surgery center focusing on eye and ENT care.

Lansing, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care is expanding its Mount Clemens campus by developing an $8 million outpatient surgery center.

The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital and Vail (Colo.) Health break ground on a 65,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Basalt, Colo.

Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgical Intervention Services opens a surgery center in Canton, Ohio. The 38,000-square-foot OASIS Surgery Center features six operating rooms and two pain management rooms.

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health announces construction of a new outpatient surgery center.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare breaks ground on a 97,000-square-foot medical office building in Oxon Hill, Md. The building will feature an ASC.

Clermont, Fla.-based South Lake Hospital Center for Specialty Surgery receives an occupational license to operate in Lake County, Fla.

Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., debuts its ASC that opened over the summer.

New Hope (Pa.) Oral Surgery & Implant Center, a surgery center built from the ground up, begins accepting patients.

A former grocery store in Hollis, N.H., will be converted into an ASC.

Surgery Center Services of America begins developing an ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center completes a shoulder arthroscopy Oct. 1, its first surgical case.

Construction begins on a 78,000-square-foot building that will house a surgery center and an ENT practice in St. Louis Park, Minn.

November (13)

Denver Health in Colorado is set to see patients at a new outpatient medical center in the first quarter of 2021.

Dallas-based MedCore Partners announces a new ASC in Sherman, Texas, Nov. 3.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC will open a new outpatient center in Greensburg, Pa.

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health opens its Center for Hernia Surgery in Waxahachie, Texas, Nov. 2.

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics partner to open a 14,500-square-foot ASC in King of Prussia, Pa.

Titanium Partners will redevelop the UnitedHealth Group office building in Duluth, Minn., into a medical center with a surgery center.

ValueHealth is partnering with Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health and Brown Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center to create an ASC.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opens an ASC on Long Island.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opens a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Nov. 4.

Hastings, Mich.-based Spectrum Health Pennock opens a new surgery center.

Wilmington (N.C.) Eye is developing an ASC it plans to open in late 2021.

Orlando (Fla.) Health breaks ground on a surgery center with 12 operating rooms.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place for Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center, an $8 million orthopedic and neurosurgery center.

December (6)

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opens an outpatient surgery center in West Mifflin, Pa.

Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center plans to open a freestanding ASC in 2021.

Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.) is expected to open in early 2021. The ASC will anchor Akos Medical Campus, a property comprising two 68,000-square-foot medical office buildings.

A former sleep center in West Allis, Wis., will be converted into an outpatient cataract surgery center. Developers plan to begin renovating a one-story, 18,200-square-foot building in January to make way for the Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center.

Gulfstream Health opens an ASC on the University of North Texas' campus. The multispecialty ASC, Gulfstream Surgical Fort Worth (Texas), is already accepting patients.

With final site plan approval, development firm Prism Capital Partners plans to begin work on a four-story New Jersey medical office building in the first quarter of 2021.

