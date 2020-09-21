12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

Orlando (Fla.) Health expects to break ground on a surgery center with 12 operating rooms in November, the Orlando Business Journal reports.

The surgery center will be part of a $295 million orthopedic hospital expansion built by Orlando Health.

The Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Hospital will have 75 beds and feature an outpatient surgery center and medical pavilion. The hospital will have 10 ORs.

Developers expect to open the surgery center and medical pavilion in late 2022 and the hospital in the summer of 2023.

More articles on specialty practice:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.