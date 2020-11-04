14 new ASCs opened or announced in October

Here are 14 new ASCs that were opened or announced in October 2020:

A surgery center was built from the ground up in New Hope, Pa., according to The FGX Group, a construction firm involved in developing the facility.

A former grocery store in Hollis, N.H., will be converted into an ambulatory surgical center, Town Planner Mark Fougere told the New Hampshire Union Leader Oct. 3.

Surgery Center Services of America is building another ASC in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company said in an Oct. 4 post.

Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) opened in August, an employee told Becker's ASC Review Oct. 5.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare announced plans Oct. 6 to create a "health destination" at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Construction has started on a medical office building and ASC for The Steadman Clinic, Orthopedic Care Partners, Aspen Valley Hospital and Vail Health, according to an Oct. 8 announcement.

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health announced construction of a new outpatient surgery center in an Oct. 12 press release.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart opened a $19 million outpatient medical facility Oct. 12, with six operating rooms for outpatient surgery.

An ASC development is underway in Paradise Valley, Ariz., Marwan Tamimi, an architect working on the project said Oct. 15.

San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health opened a new outpatient health center in Oceanside, Calif., according to an Oct. 19 report from The Coast News.

The University of Florida Health system in Gainesville completed construction on a surgery center focusing on eye and ENT care, according to an Oct. 20 report

Marrero, La.-based West Jefferson Medical Center recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new outpatient surgery center, The Lemoine Co., a construction firm involved in the development, said in an Oct. 22 report.

Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center broke ground on its Advanced Orthopaedic Institute, according to an Oct. 26 report.

Wilson Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new orthopedics center, the Sidney Daily News reported Oct. 23.

More articles on surgery centers:

The ASC in 2021: 3 expert predictions on cardiology

10 lowest-paying cities for physicians

ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.