SCA, Texas Health Resources, physicians building Texas ASC

MedCore Partners is developing a joint-venture multispecialty ASC in Denton County, Texas.

What you should know:

1. The ASC will be 19,000 square feet.

2. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, Texas Health Resources and local surgeons will operate the facility.

3. The ASC will have three operating rooms and two waiting areas.

4. The center will specialize in orthopedics, gynecology, gastroenterology, dental services, podiatry, urology, ophthalmology, ENT, plastic surgery, general surgery and pain management.

