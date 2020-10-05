SurgCenter Development partners on Florida ASC

Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater (Fla.) opened in August, an employee told Becker's ASC Review Oct. 5.

A team of nine physicians practice at the Advanced Surgical Care of Clearwater, specializing in orthopedics, neurosurgery and pain management.

The 7,500-square-foot center is operated in partnership with Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

Kokolakis Contracting, a construction firm involved in the development, shared photos of the new facility here.

