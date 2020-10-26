Joint-venture ASC on track for 2020 opening — 3 details

Kimel Park Surgery Center is on track to open in late 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C., according to Compass Surgical Partners.

What you should know:

1. The ASC is a partnership between Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners, Charlotte, N.C.-based OrthoCarolina and local physicians.

2. Kimel Park Surgery Center will offer orthopedic, interventional pain management, spine and ophthalmology services.

3. Slated to feature two operating rooms and three minor procedure rooms, the ASC is in the process of obtaining a certificate of occupancy.

More articles on surgery centers:

5 employees of U of New Mexico outpatient surgery center test positive for COVID-19

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

ASCs projected to take 68% of orthopedic surgeries by mid-decade — 5 insights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.