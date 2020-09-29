Anderson Surgery Center completed in Illinois

Anderson Healthcare in Edwardsville (Ill.) opened a new one-story surgery center, according to a report Tuesday from The Telegraph.

The building includes the Anderson Surgery Center, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital Specialty Clinic and a physician specialty clinic, the report said.

The ASC is licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and is expected to be accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

"Our physician specialists will perform highly-specific procedures in plastic and hand surgery, gynecology, podiatry, ear/nose/throat, gastroenterology and plan to offer pediatric surgeries through our partnership with SSM Health," Shauna Cooper, Anderson Surgery Center director, said in the report. "We are focused on ensuring patients have the best surgical experience possible while providing cost-effective care."



Anderson Healthcare is expected to open a 34-bed rehabilitation institute in summer 2021 and recently announced plans for a third 50,000-square-foot medical building, the report said.



Read more details from The Telegraph here.

