9-physician urology practice begins work on surgery center

Wichita (Kan.) Urology Group is building a surgery center, according to a construction company involved in the project.

Three things to know:

1. Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. recently broke ground on the new facility.

2. Wichita Urology has a team of nine physicians whose areas of expertise include daVinci robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, urinary oncology and prostate disease.

3. Wichita Urology operates three offices in Wichita. Providers also take appointments at various outreach clinics.

