Cardiac & orthopedics ASC opening in Dallas

A multispecialty ASC is opening this month in Dallas in the North Dallas Corridor development.

The Dallas Procedure Center was developed by Dr. Amit Mirchandani, and will offer spine procedures, cardiac therapies, pain management, orthopedics and ear, nose and throat procedures, among other services. The center has 9 preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

The center is next to a medical office building.The Dallas Procedure Center has applied for deemed status with Medicare and has completed its state health department inspections.

“Dallas Procedure Center will have state-of-the-art care for minimally invasive spine care and cardiac therapies. It will bring more than 100 new jobs to the area and rejuvenation to a growing and resurgent area of Dallas,” said Dr. Mirchandani.

