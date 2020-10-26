Sanford Health building $16M surgery center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is developing a same-day surgery center in Bismarck, N.D., The Bismarck Tribune reports.

The Sanford Broadway Same-Day Surgery Center will be developed in Sanford's former Seventh and Broadway Clinic. It will have six operating rooms and 19 recovery rooms and will cost about $16 million.

Fred Fridley, Sanford's vice president of operations, said the surgery center will alleviate the health system's surgical volume and will allow for more procedures at Sanford Medical Center.

Construction is expected to begin in October with a targeted opening date of summer 2021.

