13 ASCs opened, announced in March

Thirteen ASCs were opened or announced in March:

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval to build an ASC on its main campus.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

NexCore Group is building an ASC in Tucson, Ariz.

Work on The Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap. The 11,822-square-foot ASC features three procedure rooms, as well as 11 pre- and postoperative recovery bays.

A medical real estate group is seeking permission to convert an office in Wilton, Conn., into an ASC and medical office.

A cardiology ASC and medical office building is under development in Las Cruces, N.M., according to Guide Architecture, a firm involved in the project.

A multispecialty ASC called The Dallas Procedure Center opened with nine preoperative bays, 18 post-anesthesia care unit beds and two convalescent rooms.

Work is progressing on the Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute and Surgery Center in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Thirteen clinicians developed a new outpatient surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., with help from Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

A former Walmart Express in Gilbert, Ariz., is being converted into an ASC and medical office facility.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

