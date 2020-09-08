San Antonio physician breaks ground on surgery center, medical office building

San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic recently broke ground on Mission Surgery Center, a medical office building with a surgery center, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The medical office building will include a full-service ambulatory facility and an attached clinic.

2. Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is spearheading the development. She said the surgery center will be the only Medicare-accredited facility on the south side of San Antonio.

3. The center will specialize in orthopedics, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, general surgery, cardiology and pain management.

4. The center should open in spring 2021.

